    Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala AAP member: Delhi Police

    New Delhi, Feb 04: Kapil Baisala who opened fired at Shaheen Bagh protest site last week is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), police said on Tuesday.

    According to the police Kapil and his father joined the AAP in early 2019.

    DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said his mobile phone has been seized and they have retrieved his WhatsApp data and photos of him and his father joining the party.

    Deo also said, "In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish, he has already disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand."

    Police arrest man who fired bullets at Shaheen Bagh

    0n February 1, man had resorted to aerial firing with bullets in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Police immediately overpowered and caught him. Later he sent into police custody.

    The incident took place two days after a man brandished a gun at a group of students near Jamia area in Delhi.

    Earlier, the Election Commission on Sunday shunted out Delhi's southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal, citing the "ongoing situation" in the area that saw incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar.

    X