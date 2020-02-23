Shaheen Bagh protests peaceful, people facing difficulties due to block roads: Interlocutor tells SC

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 23: The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutor, Wajahat Habibullah in Shaheen Bagh matter has filed an affidavit on road blockage in Shaheen Bagh saying the protest is largely peaceful and stated police for the 'unnecessarily blocking the roads'. A two-judge bench will hear the issue on Monday.

In his affidavit, Habibullah stated that the protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is peaceful and that the people are facing difficulties due to road blocks imposed by Delhi Police around Shaheen Bagh.

Road at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh opened by group of protesters, blocked again

He also stated that if these roads are opened by police, it will help in easing public's discomfort.

Wajahat Habibullah, who had visted the Shaheen Bagh area after being appointed one of interlocutors talk to protesters to end the road blockage, said that police is currently allowing school vans and ambulance to pass through these blocks after thorough checking. He said that governmen should open a line of communication with the protesters.