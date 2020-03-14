Shaheen Bagh protests continue despite coronavirus outbreak

India

New Delhi, Mar 14: The protests at Shaheen Bagh continues despite the outbreak of coronavirus. The protesters have been agitating for the past 90 days against the newly amended citizenship law.

They have said that they would continue with the agitation while taking necessary health precautions. The Delhi government has ordered a ban on any formal gathering of more than 200 people, including sports events such as the IPL. Ensuring social distancing as a precautionary measure, deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia had said.

Sisodia however said with regard to the removal of the protesters, that would need to be done by the central government.

We issued an order to shut all cinema halls, schools and colleges until March 31. We have banned any sports gatherings, seminars and conferences have 200 people of more. Beynd this if people are still meeting in larger numbers then we can only appeal to them not to do so, Sisodia also said. Public health should be of prime importance, he had also said.