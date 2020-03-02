Shaheen Bagh protesters put forth new demand to call off agitation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: The protesters at Shaheen Bagh have said that they are ready to call off their 78 day protest if the BJP government gives a written assurance that their citizenship would not be snatched.

They have demanded that the government gives a written assurance on a Rs 10 self-attested affidavit that their citizenship would not be taken away. This demands comes in the wake of Section 144 of the CrPC being imposed at Shaheen Bagh.

However, after the decision to impose Section 144 was taken, several women came out on to the streets on Shaheen Bagh and joined the protest. The protesters have resolved not to leave the site.

They have said that either the newly amended citizenship law be rolled back or they be given a guarantee that their citizenship would not be snatched away.

The protesters have said that in the absence of any document such as the voter identification card, Aadhaar or passport, a self attested affidavit on a Rs 10 stamp paper duly signed by two witnesses should be enough to prove citizenship.

The protesters have also demanded that a representative of the government should meet them. We will greet them with flowers as our protest is peaceful, they have also said.