Shaheen Bagh protesters can enter your homes, rape and kill: Warns BJP MP

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 28: BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.

Verma's controversial statement comes amid his party's sharpened attack on the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh with Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday alleging that it was a "textbook case" of a few hundred people "suppressing" the "silent majority".

"What happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi also. Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh, they could enter houses rape and kill your sisters and daughters. The people need to decide now," Verma said.