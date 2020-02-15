Shaheen Bagh protesters accept Amit Shah's proposal, Home Ministry says no such meeting tomorrow

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 15: After the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, who are demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), on Saturday said that they are willing to speak to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss the contentious citizenship law, reportedly the Ministry of Home Affairs said no such meeting is scheduled for Sunday.

The agitators in Shaheen Bagh, mostly women, have been demonstrating sit-in protest in southeast Delhi since mid-December last year against the CAA and NRC.

The development comes a day after Shah accepting the Delhi assembly poll defeat on Thursday said at a gathering in the national capital that he is open to discuss matters related to the CAA with anyone, including the protestors at Shaheen Bagh. He said addressing the gathering, "(We) will give time within three days."

Reportedly, the Union Home Minister said that anyone who wants to discuss the issues related to the CAA with him can seek time from his office.

On Thursday, the Union Home Minister had also defended the CAA that provides Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Besides this he also assured that there is no such provision in the newly amended citizenship law that will take away the citizenship of Muslims.

Shaheen Bagh has turn into the epicenter of anti-CAA protests in the nationl capital since last year December. The protesters have been demanding the government to withdraw NRC, NPR, and CAA for a long time now.