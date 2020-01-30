  • search
    Shaheen Bagh protest sponsored by AAP: BJP delegation to EC

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: A BJP delegation, which included Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Thursday accused the AAP of "sponsoring" anti-CAA protests, including the one at Shaheen Bagh here, and urged the Election Commission to include expenses incurred on them in the expenditure of AAP candidates.

    Arvind kejriwal
    Arvind kejriwal

    BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said his party submitted "evidence", including records of statement by AAP leaders, that showed that the Delhi's ruling party was behind these protests.

    BJP MP Meenakshi Lelhi was also part of the delegation. The delegation urged the EC to take cognizance of the matter. Yadav said the EC assured them of looking into the matter.

