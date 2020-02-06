  • search
    Shaheen Bagh now breeding ground for suicide bombers: Giriraj Singh

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that Shaheen Bagh is not a movement anymore as it has become a breeding ground for suicide bombers plotting against the country.

    This Shaheen Bagh is not a movement anymore. Suicide bombers are being raised here. A conspiracy is being planned against the country in the country's capital," Giriraj Singh tweeted in Hindi.

    Shaheen Bagh now breeding ground for suicide bombers: Giriraj Singh

    Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) and the National Register of Citizens.

    The sit-in, which has been on for more than a month now, has received both support as well criticism.

    If Shaheen Bagh shooter is from AAP, then give double punishment: Kejriwal

    BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, have targeted the Shaheen Bagh protest in a deeply polarizing campaign for the Saturday Delhi election.

    The BJP has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of providing active support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
