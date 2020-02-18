  • search
    Shaheen Bagh interlocutors to meet today after Supreme Court order

    New Delhi, Feb 18: Interlocutors, appointed by the Superme Court to persuade the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh are going to meet at Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde's place today.

    While hearing a plea against the blockade, the top court appointed senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran to mediate with the protesters and persuade them to move their protest to an alternative site where no public place is blocked.

    The apex court said people have a fundamental right to protest against a law but the blocking of public roads is a matter of concern and there has to be a balancing factor.

    Minimal state interference at Shaheen Bagh, Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana appointed interlocutors

    The men at Shaheen Bagh said the SC's decision had brought a small but important victory for the protesters as the Centre will now have to talk to them.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 18th, 2020

      "We are happy that at least the SC thought that there should be a dialogue because the government has been avoiding a dialogue. The government may think that removal of the protest point is their victory but the victory is ours because now we will directly talk and bring a solution in rolling back the CAA," Azim Khan, a resident and shop keeper at Shaheen Bagh, said.

      Hundreds of people, especially women, have been camping at Shaheen Bagh here for over two months in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, blocking an arterial road due to which the city has been facing traffic congestions.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
