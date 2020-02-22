  • search
Trending FATF Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shaheen Bagh dharna a global conspiracy by Muslim countries against India: BJP MLA

    By PTI
    |

    Ballia, Feb 22: BJP's outspoken Bairia MLA Surendra Singh has described the ongoing Anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi as a global conspiracy by Muslim countries to "divide the country".

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Shaheen Bagh protest against the CAA and proposed NRC is a conspiracy sponsored by Muslim countries at the global level, Singh told reporters here on Friday night.

    "This dharna is being staged to divide the country," he added. Prone to making controversial statements, he also attacked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaddudin Owaisi and described him as an "enemy of the country".

    "The internal feelings of Owaisi are against India. In reality, Owaisi is the enemy of the country. Though he resides here, his feelings and beliefs are pro-Pakistan," said Singh.

    "If his DNA test is conducted, it will be proved that like Jinnah, he wants to make India a Muslim country," said Singh.

    Mediators appointed by SC speak to protesters at Shaheen Bagh

    The BJP legislator added that senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan had termed Bharat Mata a "dayan", but he was set right by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the country's Constitution. "Owaisi too will be set right similarly," he said.

    More DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X