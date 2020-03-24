  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shaheen Bagh cleared: Massive police deployment in place

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: The entire Shaheen Bagh area has been cleared by the police. A massive deployment of the police has been made to ensure that no more protests take place in the wake of a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

    Last week the protesters had placed slippers on the wooden cots at the site as a symbolic protest. However some women stayed back.

    Shaheen Bagh cleared: Massive police deployment in place
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    The protesters at Shaheen Bagh had refused to vacate the road despite appeals by the government. The government has said that continuing with the protests at this time is high dangerous in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. It is necessary to practise social distancing at this time and hence the protests must be called off, the government had also said.

    No women, just slippers on wooden beds at Shaheen Bagh

    On Saturday, two groups of protesters engaged in a minor scuffle arising from differences over continuing the protests or calling it off. The protesters have been adamant in their demand and say that it would go on until the newly amended citizenship law is called off.

    More CLEARED News

    Read more about:

    cleared coronavirus protesters

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 8:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X