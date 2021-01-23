Shahdat is our Goal: NIA picks up key terrorist from Tamil Nadu

In Sikhs for Justice case, NGO and their source of funds come under NIA scanner

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 23: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a terrorist belonging to a Jihadi gang called Shahdat is our Goal.

The NIA picked up Mohammad Rashid aged 25, who is a resident of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu.

The case was originally registered at the Keelakarai Police Station in Ramnathapuram district of Tamil Nadu after the arrest of accused Mohamed Rifas , Muparish Ahamed and Abupakkar Sithik from Keelakarai.

Killing of Hindu: NIA charges arms suppliers of Khalistan Liberation Front

Lethal weapons including swords along with pamphlets pertaining to the terrorist gang were seized from the possession of the accused persons.

Searches were conducted by NIA at the premises of the accused persons in May, 2019 and Mohammed Rashid was identified as an active member of the terrorist gang. Scrutiny of forensically retrieved data from the seized digital devices and their e-mail and social media accounts, has revealed that the accused persons including Mohammed Rashid, had conducted multiple conspiracy meetings under leadership of Sheik Dawood and Mohamed Rifas with the intention of waging violent jihad in Tamil Nadu, as part of their efforts to establish Islamic rule (Shariah). The accused, in pursuance of the conspiracy, had also attempted to procure illegal fire arms. Further investigations are on.