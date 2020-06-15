Shah visits LNJP hospital to review COVID-19 preparedness

  • search
    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the LNJP hospital here to review the preparedness to fight COVID-19, officials said.

    Amit Shah

    He met senior doctors in the conference room of the hospital who briefed him about the number of patients treated at the facility, deaths there and admissions from outside Delhi, among others.

      Shah asked about the deaths of COVID patients in the hospital, recovery rate and other details, they said.

