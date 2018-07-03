Shah to unfold his ‘Modi Again’ strategy in UP with people from different walks of life

New Delhi, July 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah plans to visit Uttar Pradesh from July 4-5 to assess party position on the Lok Sabha seats in the areas he will be visiting.

Shah will also discuss strategy about Varanasi, Mirzapur and other seats in the Poorvanchal area. Shah to unfold his 'Modi Again' strategy in Uttar Pradesh.

Amit Shah is focusing more on eastern Uttar Pradesh and under this strategy and by this strategy the BJP is planing to turn the tide in its favour by organising several rallies in the region.

The BJP succeeded with the same formula in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 2017 Assembly elections. Now, the BJP is working to retain those seats in the state.

As per sources, the strategy of the BJP in eastern Uttar Pradesh for 2019 elections to be made in Vindhyachal where Shah will pay a visit to Vindhyawasini Temple after reaching Mirzapur.

After this, Shah will have meeting with Lok Sabha in-charge of Awadh, Kashi and Gorakhpur prant that consist 30 Lok Sabha seats and the party president will try to asses the ground reality as well beside meeting leaders.

Shah also has plans to meet with around 2000 volunteers of the IT cell at Trade Facility Center at Lalpur in Varanasi. Future social media strategy will also be discussed in this meeting with the volunteers.

He will go to Agra the very next day which will be Shah's first big meeting in the Brij region. The BJP president is scheduled to attend intellectual conference to meet people from different walks of life to make them understand the necessity of 'Modi Again'.

Shah's programme is divided into four sessions and Brij, Kanpur and western area will participate with leaders of the organisation participating in it. State BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, deputy chief ministers Dinesh Chandra Sharma and Keshav Prashad will be present in the meeting.

The party president wants to fix the organisational structure before the Lok Sabha elections and for that he is touring across the country which will end on July 22.

Sources informed that he had already visited 18 states. After these visits the BJP presidents will visit Jharkhand on July 11 and Bihar on July 12 where he will meet one of the NDA constituents leader Nitish Kumar.

As per the BJP sources, the party president will have meeting with Maharashtra and Goa unit of the party on July 22. Shah has so far visited 395 Lok Sabha constituencies after 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day