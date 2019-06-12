Shah to stay on as BJP chief until December 2019

  • search
    New Delhi, June 12: Amit Shah is likely to stay on as the BJP's president until December. He is likely to continue as the chief of the party until the elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand are over.

    The party does not want to effect any major change to the leadership until the elections in the three key states are completed. Shah, who had taken over as the Union Home Minister was expected to step down as the party chief in the wake of added responsibilities.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    However a large number of party men do not want him to step down immediately. They have urged him to oversee the elections in the three states, before taking any decision.

    BJP back in election mode: Key meeting on June 13

    Shah had over the weekend met with key leaders from Maharashtra and discussed the upcoming elections scheduled to be held later this year. Reports had suggested that Shah may make way for another leader and in all probability, J P Nadda would take over the reigns. However the party now wants Shah to remain the BJP chief until December 2019.

