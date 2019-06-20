  • search
    Shah to oversee Intelligence Bureau directly, juniors get defined role

    New Delhi, June 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold charge of the Intelligence Bureau himself. His junior ministers will be in charge of the other departments.

    The move comes ahead of the Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir where he will oversee the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra which begins on July 1. In a late night order, the two junior ministers, Nityanand Rai and G Kishan Reddy have defined roles.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Rai will look after the Left Wing Extremism division, border management, CAPF, Foreigners Division and Centre-State relations.

    Shah to make first visit to J&K on June 30, will take stock of security situation

    The Jammu and Kashmir desk will be under Reddy. He would also be in charge of the Northeast desk. In the previous government the NE desk was handled by Karen Rijiju while the Kashmir desk was under Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. The Home Ministry in all has 22 divisions under it.

