Shah to make first visit to J&K on June 30, will take stock of security situation

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Srinagar, June 17: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will make his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir on June 30. During his visit, he would pay obeisance at the Shri Amarnath shrine.

He is expected to perform the traditional prayer at the Amarnath cave, following which he would review the security situation in the state.

He would be briefed about the security situation and also the drills that are being undertaken to ensure that the Amarnath Yatra passes off peacefully. The Yatra will commence on July 1 and will go on for the next 46 days.

Another strike on Pakistan: Amit Shah congratulates team India for victory over Pak

The pilgrimage starts from Srinagar and Pahalgam and ends at the Amarnath cave temple that is located around 141 kilometres away from Srinagar.