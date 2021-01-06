Now find your dream home at an affordable price with Provident Freedom in Chennai

Shah to attend Thuglakmagazine’s 51st anniversary event in Chennai

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will attend the 51st anniversary celebrations of Thuglak magazine edited by Reserve Bank of India's board director S Gurumurthy, the magazine has confirmed.

Shah would be in Chennai to attend the event on January 14 and this assumes political significance as several BJP leaders including, L K Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi have addressed the anniversary celebrations in the past.

This is Shah's second trip to the city after November ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections 2021 due in either April or May. During his two day visit in November, Shah had inaugurated infrastructure projects Rs 67,378 crore at a government function in Chennai.

Chief Minister, Edapaddi Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam had announced on stage that their alliance with the BJP will continue. Shah later held marathon meetings with both the leaders. This was followed by an event with the state party members after which he chaired a high-level meeting with the sate leaders where he urged them to work hard and come to power on their own.