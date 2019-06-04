  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shah takes stock of security situation, gets first-hand information

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 04: The tradition of getting first hand information from top officials continued with Amit Shah in the Ministry for Home Affairs.

    Holding a security review meeting regularly by the home minister has been a tradition since long and such a deliberation gives an overall impression on latest internal security situation of the country.

    Shah takes stock of security situation, gets first-hand information
    Home Minister Amit Shah.PTI Photo

    Shah on Monday took stock of country's internal security situation, continuing the tradition of regularly getting first-hand information from top security officials, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, officials said.

    Amarnath Yatra: First litmus test for Amit Shah

    Shah was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation in the country by Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, besides others.

    Apart from the hinterland, the home minister was apprised of on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in border areas, an official said.

    While the secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), who also attends this meeting, gives an overview on India's neighbourhood, the director of the Intelligence Bureau briefs on internal intelligence inputs, the official said.

    Getting first-hand information from top security brass is helpful for the home minister to articulate views and take policy decision, another official said.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah research and analysis wing intelligence bureau ministry of home affairs

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue