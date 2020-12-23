Shah set to visit Assam: Many in Opposition likely to join BJP

New Delhi, Dec 23: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader, Amit Shah is likely to visit Assam on December 26 and several opposition MLAs and leaders are likely to join the party ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections 2021.

Vice President of the BJP and the party's Assam in-charge, Baijayant Panda said that he will reach the state on December 23 ahead of Shah's visit. During his visit, Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting with the party leaders and review the election preparations.

"Amit Shah will be visiting Assam very soon final programmes are being prepared. As state in-charge, I will be going to Assam on December 23 and will look after preparation for Amit Shah's visit. On December 25, we will celebrate 'Good Governance Day' in Assam. On the occasion, a large statue of Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be unveiled in Assam," Panda told ANI.

He also said that many opposition leaders in Assam are in touch with the BJP. "A large number of MLAs in West Bengal have joined us. This is happening all over the country and in other states also. In Assam too, several elected representative at the local level in recent few weeks have joined us. This is because all over the country undeniable popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is exceptional," he also said.

Panda also said that in Assam, many leaders are contacting us on a daily basis from those parties which are opposing us so we will take that into consideration and surely you will see many people joining the BJP very soon. As assembly polls in Assam are nearing a large number of Congress leaders are making a bid to join ruling BJP in Assam. Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam in April 2021.