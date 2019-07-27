Shah says Yediyurappa will provide stable government

New Delhi, July 27: BJP president, Amit Shah expressed confidence that B S Yediyurappa would provide a stable government in Karnataka.

"Congrats to B S Yediyurappa, newly sworn-in CM of Karnataka. I am sure under his leadership and under the guidance of PM Modi, BJP will give a stable, pro-farmer and development oriented govt in the state. I assure people of Karnataka that BJP is committed to fulfil their aspirations," Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister said in a tweet.

Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the fourth time on Friday. He was administered the oath of office by Governor, Vajubhai Vala at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan.

Yediyurappa staked a claim to form the government after the coalition led by Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday. Yediyurappa will take the trust vote on July 29.