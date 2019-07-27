  • search
    Shah says Yediyurappa will provide stable government

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: BJP president, Amit Shah expressed confidence that B S Yediyurappa would provide a stable government in Karnataka.

    "Congrats to B S Yediyurappa, newly sworn-in CM of Karnataka. I am sure under his leadership and under the guidance of PM Modi, BJP will give a stable, pro-farmer and development oriented govt in the state. I assure people of Karnataka that BJP is committed to fulfil their aspirations," Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister said in a tweet.

    Amit Shah

    Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the fourth time on Friday. He was administered the oath of office by Governor, Vajubhai Vala at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan.

    The rise and return of Yediyurappa: The comeback man of Karnataka

    Yediyurappa staked a claim to form the government after the coalition led by Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday. Yediyurappa will take the trust vote on July 29.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 9:39 [IST]
