  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shah reviews lockdown situation, takes stock of supply of essential commodities

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the prevailing situation in the country during the ongoing lockdown and took stock of the supply of essential commodities, officials said.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    During the meeting, he was apprised about the steps taken by the home ministry to provide support to migrant workers who are stranded in different parts of the country. Shah also reviewed the working of a 24x7 control room set up to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and coordinate with states and union territories.

    "The home minister reviewed the working of MHA control room and reviewed COVID-19 situation in various states in a meeting with officers.

    "The control room is operational 24x7 and is coordinating with states as well as with various ministries of central government," a home ministry spokesperson said.

    Coronavirus outbreak: PIL in SC demands govt to allow COVID-19 negative migrants return home

    The meeting was attended by his two junior ministers G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers.

    Earlier, Shah called up Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh and conveyed his deep appreciation for effective lockdown and excellent services rendered by all ranks of J&K Police. Shah also complimented the Jammu and Kashmir Police for good counter-terrorism and law and order management in the union territory.

    The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 24 for 21 days -- till April 14 -- in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown was further extended till May 3.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus amit shah

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X