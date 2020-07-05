  • search
    Shah, Rajnath visit newly-created 1,000-bed Sardar Patel Covid-19 Hospital

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, which will treat COVID-19 patients, here on Sunday, officials said.

    Shah, Rajnath visit newly-created 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital

    The facility has been constructed in just 11 days near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on a piece of land belonging to the Ministry of Defence.

    "Visiting the 1000 Bed Sardar Patel COVID Hospital with 250 ICU Beds built in record time by DRDO & Tata Sons along with Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh ji," Shah said in a tweet. The armed forces personnel will man the hospital, a home ministry official said.

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is India's largest hospital erected temporarily on the south Delhi premises of a religious organization with the capacity to house and treat 10,000 coronavirus patients at the same time.

