Shah may stay on as BJP chief till October

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 10: Amit Shah is likely to stay on as the chief of the BJP until the elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand are over.

The party does not want to effect any major change to the leadership until the elections in the three key states are completed. Shah, who had taken over as the Union Home Minister was expected to step down as the party chief in the wake of added responsibilities.

However a large number of party men do not want him to step down immediately. They have urged him to oversee the elections in the three states, before taking any decision.

Amit Shah holds meeting with leaders of Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Shah had over the weekend met with key leaders from Maharashtra and discussed the upcoming elections scheduled to be held later this year. Reports had suggested that Shah may make way for another leader and in all probability, J P Nadda would take over the reigns. However the party now wants Shah to remain the BJP chief until October 2019.