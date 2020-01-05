  • search
    Shah leads BJP's door-to-door campaign on CAA

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 05: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday led the party's door-to-door 10-day campaign to spread awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with top party leaders reaching out to people across the country, amid a wave of protests against the contentious law since it was passed in December.

    Shah visited homes in Lajpat Nagar and talked to people about the benefits of the amended citizenship law. He also distributed literature on the subject and urged them to go through it.

    The BJP has launched a 'Jan Jagran' (public awareness) campaign to contact three crore families to counter the opposition's campaign against the CAA and inform the masses about its features.

    While Shah was in Delhi, other top party leaders like Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda and Nitin Gadkari were in different parts of the country as part of the campaign, which will end on January 15.

