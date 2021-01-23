Shah launches Ayushman Bharat health scheme for Central Armed Police Forces

YouTube
    Guwahati, Jan 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday rolled out the ''Ayushman CAPF'' scheme, extending the benefit of the central health insurance programme to the personnel of all armed police forces in the country.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    Shah ceremoniously distributed the ''Ayushman CAPF'' health cards among some personnel from the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) here.

    Under this scheme, around 28 lakh personnel of CAPF, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard (NSG) and their families will be covered by ''Ayushman Bharat: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana'' (AB PM-JAY).

    An MoU was signed between the National Health Authority (NHA) and the Union Home Ministry in presence of Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the CRPF Group Centre in Guwahati.

