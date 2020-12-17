YouTube
    Shah holds meeting with Sitharaman, Goyal, Tomar among others at BJP headquarters

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 17: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar amid the ongoing farmers' agitation.

    As on Thursday afternoon, the meeting was going on at the BJP head office here. It was also attended by the party's general secretaries CT Ravi, Dushyant Gautam and Arun Singh among others.

    The meeting was being held on the day the Supreme Court heard a plea related to the farmer's protests against the Centre's three new agriculture-related laws.

