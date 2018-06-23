Shah has no business to lecture Congress on nationalism: Surjewala

The Congress on Saturday hit back at BJP chief Amit Shah and said he has no business to lecture the grand old party on nationalism as most of its leaders have shed their blood and sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"Amit Shah has no business to lecture the Congress party on Nationalism because our top most leaders have shed their blood and sacrificed their lives for nation by becoming victims to terrorism and naxalism. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of India.

"The BJP will never be able to realise the hard work which Congress-UPA did to usher peace in J&K, they have shamelessly squandered the mandate and shunned their responsibility," said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

He was reacting to Amit Shah's statement in a rally in Jammu that his party will never allow the separation of Jammu and Kashmir from the rest of the country.

Surjewala said after plunging Jammu and Kashmir into a deep turmoil, through an "unethical opportunistic alliance, marred with a disquiet border, corruption, mal-governance and false promises in the last 4 years, BJP president Amit Shah is shedding crocodile tears in front of the people of Jammu today".

He said the facts are sacrosanct and they speak for themselves, "so instead of doing this choreographed drama, Amit Shah should reflect upon hard facts".

The Congress leader said the Modi government at the Centre and the BJP-PDP government in Jammu and Kashmir have "betrayed" the people of the state by "endangering our national security".

"Betraying the trust of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh by making false promises," he said.

In a statement, Surjewala alleged that the people of Jammu were promised AIIMS, IIM's and medical colleges, which have not taken off.

The BJP-PDP government did nothing for resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits. On the other hand Congress-UPA built 5242 flats in Jammu for Kashmiri Pandits. Alloted 1,024 such flats at Muthi, Purkhoo & Nagrota .

He alleged that the people of Ladakh were betrayed by promising a UT Status and Hill Councils, but nothing materialized.

"We again reiterate that the collapse of BJP-PDP Government in Jammu and Kashmir is a relief for people, but people of this country are closely watching the manner in which the BJP is running away from its responsibility.

"The tall talks of packages and development on the lines of 'Kashmiriyat' have become a 'Grand Mirage' under BJP," Surjewala alleged.

Earlier in Jammu today, Amit Shah has lashed at Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz for being on the "same frequency" as the terrorists.

"Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part (of the country), and Syama Prasad Mookerjee has integrated it by laying down his life," Shah said in Jammu at the public meeting held to mark the "martyrdom anniversary "of the Jana Sangh founder.

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad recently said the security forces were killing more civilians than terrorists in the Valley and Soz in his forthcoming book reportedly endorses former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf's assessment that Kashmiris will opt for independence if given a chance.

In Jammu, J&K Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also lashed out at Amit Shah.

"Shah has candidly admitted total failure of his government in the state as well as at Centre, thus betraying the electorate of Jammu region on all commitments, especially poll promises upon which Jammu gave huge mandate to BJP in 2014."

Sharma said that Amit Shah's entire speech was admission of total failure of BJP in the state on all fronts especially in curbing militancy and ensuring the promised special focus on the development of Jammu region.

"Shah failed to answer questions lurking in the minds of Jammu people over the total surrender of BJP during its coalition government with PDP and bartering the interests of Jammu region for the sake of power," he said.

He said it is the BJP's style to remain glued to the chair for over three-and-half years with PDP, and now has the cheeks to shift the blame solely to PDP and escape the entire responsibility, under the slogan of patriotism, commitment of ending injustice to Jammu.

Amit Shah's address has vindicated the opposition charge, that BJP had betrayed Jammu electorate with their unholy alliance with ideologically opposite PDP, Sharma said.

PTI

