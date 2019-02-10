  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shah has huge expectations for BJP from Bengal and Odisha

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Panaji, Feb 10: BJP president Amit Shah said Bengal and Odisha would be added to the list of the states being governed by his party after upcoming elections.

    Addressing a convention of the booth level workers near here, Shah said the BJP has made inroads into the North-East.

    Shah has huge expectations for BJP from Bengal and Odisha
    BJP president Amit Shah

    Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is not keeping good health, was also present at the 'Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan', which was attended by around 10,000 workers.

    Also Read | Amit Shah urges people to oust BJD from Odisha

    "Today we have gathered here for the 2019 elections.

    We are here to resolve that Goa will again give both the seats (South Goa and North Goa) to PM Narendra Modi," Shah said.

    He said the upcoming elections are important not only for the BJP but also for the entire country.

    "The BJP has now reached up to North East. We are already in 16 states, but after the coming elections we will also be there in Bengal and Odisha," he said.

    Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May this year while assembly polls are slated to be held in Odisha during the same period, and in West Bengal in 2021.

    The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are ruling parties in Odisha and West Bengal, respectively.

    Shah said: "If we want to spread the BJP in the South till Hind Mahasgar, till Vivekananda memorial, then we will have to win the polls and reelect Modi as the Prime Minister".

    "The BJP is the only party which keeps the borders safe and take countrys culture across the globe," he added.

    Also Read | Mamata dares PM to prove paintings charge, issues defamation notice to Shah

    The BJP has emerged as a major political force in the northeast since its victory in Assam in the last three years.

    The BJP has since formed governments in four of the region's eight states including Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur.

    Read more about:

    amit shah lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 10:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue