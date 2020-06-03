Shah Faesal to be released; Stringent Public Safety Act revoked

  • search
    New Delhi, June 03: Former bureaucrat turned Jammu and Kashmir politician Shah Faesal is likely to be released as the stringent Public Safety Act against him was revoked.

    The controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) against Faesal, which was extended by three months on May 14, has now been superseded by the order on Wednesday from the Home Department of the Union Territory.

    Faesal, who was under detention after scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir''s special status, was booked under the PSA in February this year, with his detention being extended barely hours before it was to come to an end.

    The Home Department also revoked the stringent act against senior PDP leaders Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor.

    Madani was lodged with National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar at a government bunglow. Their detention had been extended on May 5 for a period of three months.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 17:57 [IST]
