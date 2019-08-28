  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shah Faesal seeks copy of Look Out Circular; Delhi HC asks govt to respond by Sep 1

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Union Government to file a reply to former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal's petition in which he has sought a copy Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

    The apex court reportedly Court asked the Centre to file reply by September 1 and fixed the next date of hearing for September 3.

    File photo of Shah Faesal
    File photo of Shah Faesal

    Faesal, an IAS topper from Kashmir who resigned from service in protest against the government's handling of the Kashmir issue, was detained on August 14 and stopped from leaving the country. He was later placed under house arrest. Faesal had challenged his detention in the Delhi High Court.

    The Centre had said that the Lookout Circular against Faesal was issued by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), based on which he was stopped from leaving the country.

    In the wake of Article 370 being abrogated, the IB had warned that several persons from the Valley may look to leave India and try and drum up support in foreign countries. The Valley is vulnerable and in the wake of the Centre trying to restore normalcy, certain precautionary measures are necessary, an IB official had informed OneIndia.

    [Instigating crowds, travelling on tourist visa: Centre on Shah Feasal's detention]

    Faesal has been a staunch critic of the BJP-led Union Government and bitterly criticised Centre's move to scrap the state's special status under Article 370.

    After government's August 5 decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, the former IAS officer and Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement President had termed the situation in the Valley as "unprecedented horror".

    [No Eid till last bit of insult is avenged: Ex-IAS officer Shah Faesel]

    Faesal was on his way to Harvard University in the US for higher studies when he was detained at the Delhi airport under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

    More KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    kashmir article 370 jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue