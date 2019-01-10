Shah Faesal not condemning terrorism shows 'lack of conviction': Jitendra Singh

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 10: A day after IAS topper Shah Faesal resigned in protest against the alleged "unabated killings in Kashmir", Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that Faesal not condemning terrorism "is an indication of lack of conviction".

    Faesal, a 2009 Kashmiri IAS topper, resigned from service. In a Facebook post he wrote that he took the decision in protest against "unabated killings in Kashmir, the marginalisation of Muslims and subversion of public institutions" by the government at the centre.

    "You can't enjoy protection of security forces against a potential attack and at the same time not be courageous enough to point out at a terrorist as a terrorist but find a soft target in an Indian state which is tolerant and gives leverage to your expression..This in itself is an indication of lack of conviction. If you have the conviction then you should be ready to condemn the act of terrorism," Singh told ANI today.

    Faesal is set to join politics. He is expected to join the National Conference and contest the Lok Sabha polls from Barmulla in north Kashmir.

    Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed Faesal decision to join politics. "The bureaucracy's loss is politics' gain. Welcome to the fold @shahfaesal," Abdullah tweeted.

    He had cleared the civil services exam in 2009, becoming the first Kashmiri to top the test.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 13:54 [IST]
