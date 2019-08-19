Shah Faesal moves HC challenging his detention at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Aug 19: Detained Kashmiri leader Shah Faesal on Monday moved Delhi High Court challenging his detention. The high court has sought response from Centre and fixed August 23 as the next date of hearing.

Faesal was arrested at Delhi while trying to leave the countey. He has been placed under house arrest.

The ex-civil servant had opposed the government's decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir calling in a 'catastrophic turn in our collective history.'

Earlier this year, Faesal had resigned from the IAS and started his party J&K People's Movement. Faesal had made the headlines when he became the first Kashmiri to top the IAS examination in 2009.

The Narendra Modi-led government had on August 5 abrogated Article 370, the temporary provision that provided a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government also announced that Jammu and Kashmir would be split into 2 Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.