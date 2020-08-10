Shah Faesal drops ‘JKPM president’ from his Twitter bio, likely to rejoin administration

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 10: Shah Faesal, the 2010 IAS topper, had deleted the information about his being president of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) from his Twitter handle.

According to reports, Faesal is likely to rejoin government service after he was conveyed by authorities that his resignation has not still been accepted.

His twitter bio on Sunday evening read, "Edward S Fellow @HKS Harvard University, Medico. Fulbright. Centrist." He obviously has chosen to drop his political bio as the founder of the JKPM.

Faesal had topped the 2010 civil services exam and was allotted his home cadre of the IAS.

He had tendered his resignation in 2018 citing personal reasons. The buzz for the past few days was that his resignation would not be accepted.