YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shah Faesal drops ‘JKPM president’ from his Twitter bio, likely to rejoin administration

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Shah Faesal, the 2010 IAS topper, had deleted the information about his being president of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) from his Twitter handle.

    Shah Faesal drops ‘JKPM president’ from his Twitter bio, likely to rejoin administration

    According to reports, Faesal is likely to rejoin government service after he was conveyed by authorities that his resignation has not still been accepted.

      Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 +ve | Former President tests positive | Oneindia News

      His twitter bio on Sunday evening read, "Edward S Fellow @HKS Harvard University, Medico. Fulbright. Centrist." He obviously has chosen to drop his political bio as the founder of the JKPM.

      Faesal had topped the 2010 civil services exam and was allotted his home cadre of the IAS.

      He had tendered his resignation in 2018 citing personal reasons. The buzz for the past few days was that his resignation would not be accepted.

      More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

      Read more about:

      jammu and kashmir

      Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 15:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue