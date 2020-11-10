Shah dials Nitish as results in Bihar continue to trickle in

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 10: With NDA in the lead, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has dallied Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar.

Both leaders spoke about the poll results in Bihar. Both Shah and BJP president, J P Nadda have announced that Nitish would be the chief minister irrespective of the number of seats won by the two allies.

"The issue has been cleared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief J P Nadda much before the elections," he said, while responding to a query whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will lead the NDA government if the alliance secures a majority in the assembly.

Without naming RJD leader and Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Jaiswal took a swipe at him, saying, "People are intelligent enough to distinguish between truth and falsehood.

" Earlier in the day, the JD(U) exuded confidence that the NDA will again form a government in Bihar under Kumar. "I have been saying this for a long time that the NDA will form the government under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar.

The opposition ran a misleading campaign with several allurements to woo voters," state JD(U) chief Vashishtha Narayan Singh told reporters here.