Shah calls for second review meeting on violence at northeast Delhi

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a second review meeting, following the violence in northeast Delhi that has claimed seven lives so far.

    The meeting would be attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and representatives from political parties. Shah has been reviwing the situation since Monday.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Shah had held a meeting late on Monday night after attending the Namaste Trump event at Ahmedabad. The meeting which began at 11 pm ended at 1.30 am, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs tell OneIndia.

    Death toll in Northeast Delhi climbs to seven

    During the meeting, Shah reviewed the law and order situation in Delhi and directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest.

    Meanwhile the death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven, a senior police official on Tuesday.

    A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

    Till Monday, authorities had said at least four people, including Lal, were killed in the violence. They said that the death toll has increased to seven on Tuesday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:29 [IST]
