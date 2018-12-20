  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shah, Adityanath to discuss Ram temple issue with Hindu religious leaders

    By Pti
    |

    Ahmedabad, Dec 20: BJP chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to participate in a meeting of Hindu religious leaders at Rajkot, Gujarat where several issues including the Ram temple are being discussed.

    Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav are also participating in the two-day meeting, which began at Arsh Vidya Mandir this morning.

    The 'Chintan Baithak' (brain-storming meet) has religious leaders associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad as participants.

    Also Read When will "achhe din" come for Lord Ram: Shiv Sena

    "Every two years, the Hindu Acharya Sabha which consists of top religious heads of various Hindu sects organises this Baithak," RSS Gujarat spokesperson Vijay Thakkar told .

    "All religious, political and social issues are discussed," Thakkar said, without elaborating.

    However, sources said that Ram temple issue would figure prominently in the discussions.

    Also Read BJP MPs takes up the issue of Ram temple in the parliamentary party meeting

    Gujarat BJP spokesperson Raju Dhruv confirmed that Shah will be coming to Rajkot Friday to attend the meeting. Adityanath is also likely to come, he said.

    Hindu right-wing organisations as well as the RSS have been raising the pitch for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, saying that an ordinance could be brought in for this purpose.

    The Ram temple dispute is currently before the Supreme Court.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    amit shah ram temple yogi adityanath

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue