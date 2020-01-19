Shabana Azmi car accident: FIR against driver for rash driving

Mumbai, Jan 19: An FIR has been filed against Shabana Azmi's driver Raigad Police station after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway yesterday afternoon. The actress and her driver were rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai after sustaining injuries and were later shifted to Kokilaben Ambani hospital in suburban Andheri.

The driver has been identified as Amlesh Yogendra Kamat.

According to ANI, the police said that a case has been registered under Sec 279 (Rash driving on public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life/personal safety of others) of IPC and sections of Motor Vehicles Act, in connection with her accident yesterday on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway

The accident happened near the Khalapur toll booth at 4pm. Azmi was travelling in a Tata Safari while her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, was travelling in an Audi.

