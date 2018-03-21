Sexual harassment row: JNU students protest for suspension of Professor Atul Johri

A day after Delhi court granted bail to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Atul Johri, the protesting students at the University demanded suspension of the professor alleged for sexual harassment cases against female students.

Students said, "We want JNU to suspend him and declare that he cannot enter University premises."

Johri was arrested on Tuesday at around 4 pm and obtained bail within three hours.

Students and professors of the university as well as women's rights organisations have been protesting demanding Johri's suspension, but no action has been taken yet.

On 15 March, seven students from JNU lodged a complaint of sexual misbehaviour at Vasant Kunj police station against the professor but police had registered the complaints with only one name.

Following the protests, police on Tuesday registered eight FIRs against Johri on the separate complaints of nine students who alleged that he sexually harassed them in School of Life Sciences lab.

Denying harassment charges against him, JNU professor Atul Johri said, "I have been working in JNU since 2004. I'm a victim of politics." He added that sending him to jail would ruin his career.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day