Sexual harassment in Army: Dismissal of accused Major General recommended

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Dec 23: In connection with a 2016 sexual harassment case, an Army General Court Martial (GCM) on Sunday recommended dismissal of a Major General from service, said reports. The accused Major General has denied the charges.

The charges against Major General, who was posted in the Northeast when the alleged incident took place in late 2016, were levelled by a Captain-rank lady officer, reported news agency ANI.

"The GCM headed by a Lt Gen-rank officer gave its verdict at 3.30 AM today in which the officer has been charged under section 354A of the IPC and Army Act 45 which is related to unbecoming conduct of officers in the force," an ANI report said while quoting sources.

During the trial, the officer contended that there have been certain issues raised by him which have not been addressed by the authorities concerned.

The accused official would be appealing against the order. The Major General had claimed that he was a victim of factionalism within the Army, reported ANI.