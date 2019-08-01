  • search
    Sex racket in Kolkata spa busted, 5 arrested & 3 rescued

    Kolkata, Aug 01: A sleaze racket has been busted by the city police on Thursday, five persons have been arrested and three sex workers, including two Thai nationals rescued, police said on Thursday.

    Based on prior information, officers on Wednesday raided The Thai Retreat at 56 Sarat Bose Road to unearth a sex racket operating in the disguise of a salon-cum-spa.

    Sex racket in Kolkata spa busted, 5 arrested & 3 rescued
    Representational Image

    "Three sex workers, including two Thailand nationals were rescued. Two customers namely Dhiraj Lal Gandhi, 76, and Komal Behati, 55, have been arrested along with the manager Payel Banerjee, her assistant Chandrani Mondel and a pimp Afsar Hussein," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

    Gurgaon: Sex racket busted; 8 women among 12 arrested

    Earlier, in March another sex racket was busted in a salon and 14 were arrested including eight female sex workers. Acting on a tip-off, cops raided at a south Kolkata's Senses Salon and Spa in Townshend Road and arrested eight sex workers, six customers including the manager of the spa.

    This year in January eleven person were nabbed by the Anti-Women Trafficking department of the city police that raided an apartment under Karaya police station in Kolkata. A sleaze racket was been operated in the guise of Spa centre. Among the arrested, there were some sex workers, a woman manager of the Spa, some touts and customers.

    Read more about:

    sex racket arrested sex workers rescued police

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 15:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
