Sex racket busted in Bengaluru's HSR; 6 women rescued

    Bengaluru, Mar 01: The Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru city police on Sunday conducted a raid on a spa in HSR layout and rescued six women.

    Central Crime Branch's Women Protection Wing conducted a raid on a spa in HSR layout last night and rescued 6 women.

    Sex racket busted in Bengalurus HSR; 6 women rescued
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Police have arrested 2 men while the owner of the spa is absconding. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

    Bengaluru: Police rescue six women from prostitution racket

    However, this is not the first time an illegal spa and massage centre has been busted in the city of Bengaluru. CCB police had earlier raided a few places in Koramangala, where prostitution was being run.

    On Feb 21, the Bengaluru City Police on Thursday raided a spa on suspicion of its involvement in the prostitution racket at Hoodi village in Mahadevapura area of Bengaluru and rescued six women. Central Crime Branch sleuths conducted a raid and arrested three people while another is absconding.

    On Feb 19, officers attached to the CCB had raided a spa centre in Koramangala area and rescued six women. The owner of the Jack Salon And Wellness Spa in Koramangala has been absconding while the Manager was arrested.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 10:22 [IST]
