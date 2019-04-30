Severe cyclonic storm Fani to make landfall at Odisha coast on May 4

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 30: The "severe cyclonic storm" Fani would most likely hit the Odisha coastline by the early morning of May 4, according to latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

"It has longer life-cycle and it is not going to impact sign if any, on Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Alert is, however, given for Odisha coast. Its landfall is not clearly seen up to May 4 early morning," a Times of India report said quoting IMD officials.

"There is still some uncertainty about the exact place in Odisha where it would come on to the land. According to its current trajectory, it could be somewhere near Puri. But we can know this better only by tomorrow," he said.

"Cyclonic storm 'FANI' over Southeast and adjoining South west Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 36 h; very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and recurve north-northeastwards towards Odisha Coast," the IMD said on Tuesday.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places over coastal Odisha & adjoining districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh on 3 and 4 May. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal districts of West Bengal on 3 and 4 May," it added.

Cyclone Fani latest update: Landfall in TN, AP ruled out; Odisha under 'continuous watch'

The weather prediction has prompted the government to put the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard on high alert, officials said.

The NDRF and the Indian Coast Guard are coordinating with the state governments. The home ministry has assured the state governments to release in advance the first instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), as per their request, a Home Ministry statement said.

The IMD has been issuing three hourly bulletins with latest forecast to all the states concerned. The Home Ministry is also in continuous touch with the state governments and the central agencies concerned, the statement said.