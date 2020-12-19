Severe cold wave conditions likely to persist Punjab, Haryana and Delhi: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 19: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that severe cold wave conditions are likely to persist at various places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

In a bulletin, IMD said, "Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at many places very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; at a few places over West Uttar Pradesh; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and cold wave conditions at isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter."

"No significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures over parts of Northwest India during next two days and rise by two to three degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures and four to five degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures during subsequent three days," the IMD said.

"Fall in minimum temperatures by three to four degrees Celsius over parts of Central and East India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter. Fall in minimum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius over Maharashtra during the next 24 hours and rise by two to four degrees Celsius thereafter," IMD added.