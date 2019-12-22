Several organisations stage ‘India Supports CAA’ rally at Town Hall in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Amid protests across India against the amended Citizenship Act, several organisations on Sunday stage a rally in support of CAA at Town Hall in Bengaluru after prohibitory orders were lifted. The rally, "India Supports CAA", began in Sir Puttana Chetty Town Hall from 10 am.

According to the organisers, students, social activists, advocates and like-minded citizens across religious/linguistic borders are expected to take part in the rally.

Prohibitory orders were in place in Bengaluru for three consecutive days from December 19 to 21.

The Karnataka High Court rapped the government for imposing the curbs after the police detained historian Ramchandra Guha and others at a protest.

The situation in Bengaluru and other parts of the state was also peaceful with no major protests taking place.

The city had witnessed large-scale protests on Thursday. Eminent historian and writer Ramachandra Guha termed the Citizenship Amendment Act as "immoral" and "against the spirit of the Constitution" and said a wise and just government would withdraw it.

In a tweet, he also noted that immediate withdrawal of the NRC was a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation.

Ramachandra Guha was among many others who were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the CAA and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) near the Town Hall at Bengaluru, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city.

Despite prohibitory orders demonstrations had turned violent in Mangaluru on Thursday, following which police had initially clamped curfew in parts of the city until Friday night, and later extended it to the entire Mangaluru commissionerate limits till December 22 midnight.

Two people were killed in police firing on Thursday as the protest against the CAA had turned violent.