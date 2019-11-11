Hyderabad: 10 injured after two trains collide at Kacheguda Railway Station

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Nov 11: 10 passengers were severely injured after two trains collided with each other at Kacheguda Railway Station, Hyderabad on Monday.

According to South Central Railway officials, one was an MMTS train while the other was an Intercity Express train.

"Both trains were moving slowly since they were within the station limits. As per preliminary information, two persons were injured," an SCR official said.