Hyderabad: 5 injured after two trains collide head-on at Kacheguda Railway Station

Hyderabad, Nov 11: Around 5 passengers were severely injured after two slow-moving trains collided with each other at Kacheguda Railway Station, Hyderabad on Monday.

According to the initial report, the driver of the local train is still stuck in the engine. Those injured after 3 coaches of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and 4 coaches of Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express derailed, following collision of the two trains at Kacheguda Railway Station, have been shifted to a hospital.

Citing preliminary information, railway sources said the incident involved Lingampalli-Falaknuma Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) local train and another train.

Hyderabad: Two trains collide head-on, atleast 10 people injured

According to South Central Railway officials, one was an MMTS train while the other was an Intercity Express train.

"Both trains were moving slowly since they were within the station limits. As per preliminary information, two persons were injured," an SCR official said.

Meanwhile, Railway authority and local administration have been rushed to the spot. The Kacheguda Railway Station is one of the three central stations in Hyderabad and it comes under the purview of the SCR Zone.