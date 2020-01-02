Delhi: Fire breaks out factory in Peeragarhi; ‘Praying for safety,’ says CM Kejriwal

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 02: A building collapsed after a blast in a factory that caught fire in Delhi's Peera Garhi on Thursday morning, an official said.

The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

Later on, due to a blast, the building collapsed and people are trapped inside, including fire personnel, a senior fire official said. Total 35 fire tenders are working and the rescue operations are underway, he said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern and said that he is monitoring the situation.

"V sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped," he tweeted.