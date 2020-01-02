  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: Fire breaks out factory in Peeragarhi; ‘Praying for safety,’ says CM Kejriwal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 02: A building collapsed after a blast in a factory that caught fire in Delhi's Peera Garhi on Thursday morning, an official said.

    The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

    Several feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi’s Peeragarhi after fire at factory
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    Later on, due to a blast, the building collapsed and people are trapped inside, including fire personnel, a senior fire official said. Total 35 fire tenders are working and the rescue operations are underway, he said.

      NEWS AT NOON JAN 2nd, 2020

      Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern and said that he is monitoring the situation.

      "V sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped," he tweeted.

      More BUILDING COLLAPSE News

      Read more about:

      building collapse factory fire delhi rescue operations

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue